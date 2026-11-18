Lainey Wilson gave fans something brand-new at the 2026 CMA Awards, using the occasion to premiere an unreleased song called "Just a Woman."

The country star debuted the emotional track during Wednesday night's (Nov. 18) ceremony in Nashville, stepping away from her hosting duties for a performance that put the song front and center.

Wilson wrote "Just a Woman" with Luke Dick and Shane McAnally. The song explores the ups and downs of a relationship while touching on the many layers of being a woman.

Lainey Wilson Debuts 'Just a Woman' at the CMA Awards

Wilson kept the staging simple, standing center stage as she delivered the song for the first time in front of a live audience.

Read More: Lainey Wilson Continues Awards Show Trend With Another Unexpected Red Carpet Look [Photo]

A group of female violinists and a gospel choir joined her, building the emotional weight of the performance without taking attention away from the song.

The premiere wasn't Wilson's only performance of the night. She also joined Vince Gill for a tribute to Dolly Parton that opened the 60th Annual CMA Awards.

Wilson has been releasing new music over the past several months, though she hasn't announced a new album.

Lyrics to Lainey Wilson's 'Just a Woman' :

I ain't a drink for you to down

I ain't a trouble for you to drown

A country song that's done in three minutes

I ain't a dog you whistle for

Waiting for you at the door

A sexy dress, cleaning up your kitchen

I ain't an actress, playing a part

Damn sure ain't a mattress, in case you forgot

I'm just a woman trying to love a man

You drive me crazy, but, baby

I can't get this ring off my hand, no

I ain't a lie, I ain't a sink

I told you all the things I ain't

So let me tell you right now what I am

I'm just a woman trying to love a man

You turn me on, then you don't

You're what I want, when I want

And I know that a road runs both ways

So drop your boots, by the door

I drop my dress by the floor

Let me give you a reason to stay

I'm just a woman trying to love a man

You drive me crazy, but, baby

I can't get this ring off my hand, no

I ain't a lie, I ain't a sink

I told you all the things I ain't

So let me tеll you right now what I am

I'm just a woman trying to love a man

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Oh

I'm just a woman trying to love a man

You drive mе crazy, but, baby

I can't get this ring off my hand

I ain't a lie, I ain't a sink

I told you all the things I ain't

So let me tell you right now what I am

I'm just a woman trying to love a man

I'm just a woman trying to love a man