Larry Fleet's young son Waylon suffered a broken arm on Friday (Oct. 30.) The singer says his boy handled the injury stalwartly — but it was a tough moment for everyone.

"He was a tough little boy and held up better than most grown men," Fleet wrote on social media, alongside a couple of photos of Waylon receiving medical treatment.

"I will say though," he added, "I don't care how tough you are, there's nothing that will crush you faster than seeing your kids hurt or sick."

In his post, Fleet expressed his gratitude to the "awesome EMT crew and hospital staff" that took care of Waylon.

Larry Fleet's Son Waylon Breaks An Arm For the Second Time in Two Years

It's not the first time that Larry Fleet's son has suffered a broken bone. The singer said that Waylon broke his right arm in 2025 — and his left arm in 2026.

"It was a heck of a night for ol' Waylon," the singer wrote.

Who Are Larry Fleet's Kids?

Waylon was born in 2019, and he's in first grade as of fall 2026.

Larry Fleet and his wife Phebe are also parents to a daughter named Stella, who is five years old.

In 2023, Fleet spoke to Taste of Country about the value he places on family, and said a big part of his decision to get sober was in order to be a more present father to his children.

Read More: Larry Fleet Delivers Grit + Determination in His Album 'Earned It'

"It was one of those things, I put it down and I haven't felt the need to drink. It was mostly because I don't like my kids seeing me drunk and acting a fool," Fleet said at the time.

Larry Fleet is known for songs like "Working Man," "Things I Take For Granted" and his 2020 breakout hit "Where I Find God." He's toured with artists like Morgan Wallen.