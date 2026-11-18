Lauren Alaina's daughter is not shy, which shouldn't surprise you. The "All My Exes" singer gushed about her 17-month-old daughter's blossoming personality.

Lauren Alaina and husband Cam Arnold welcomed baby Beni Doll Arnold on June 11, 2025

She is the couple's first child.

Alaina talked to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul ahead of the 2026 CMA Awards, where she'll be a backstage correspondent on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

"We just took her to Disney and she had the best time," Alaina shares.

Visit confirmed via Instagram:

Lauren Alaina Talks About Baby Beni

"The best thing about her is she likes to dance and she does this — she pretends snaps," Alaina shares, making the gesture as she smiles. "I mean, she's 17 months old so she can't actually snap, but she does her fingers like this, like this, and she goes and like shakes her booty."

READ MORE: Lauren Alaina Admits She Was Nervous About Breastfeeding in Public

Alaina is known for being pretty outgoing. As it turns out, Beni's dad has a pretty big personality, too, she shares.

"Talk about a personality. I mean, she didn't have a chance but to have a personality with her dad and I," the singer says.

As for Beni's favorite song at the moment? It's not one of hers. Actually, you won't even hear it on the radio.

[Singing] "Doo the Duck, rubber duck, rubber duck, rubber duck, duck, duck, rubber duck, rubber duck, duck," Alaina shares. "You know what I'm talking about? Sesame Street?"

The 2026 CMA Awards air live at 8PM ET on ABC on Nov. 18. Alaina's conversation with Taste of Country Nights came during Radio Row on Monday (Nov. 16).

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