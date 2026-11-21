Lee Brice’s ‘I Drive Your Truck’ Understands What It Means to Miss Someone in the Middle of Everyday Life [Lyrics]
Some people find comfort in the things a loved one leaves behind. A favorite shirt, an old photograph, or a familiar place can hold memories that feel too precious to put away.
For Lee Brice, “I Drive Your Truck” captures that kind of grief, when letting go feels impossible, and the smallest reminders mean everything.
Released in 2012, the song became a No. 1 country hit and earned Song of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards.
Its story reaches far beyond the charts, touching on the deeply personal ways people carry loss.
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Inspired by a real father who kept driving his late son’s truck, the song gives voice to something many grieving families understand: sometimes, holding on is how you keep moving forward.
What Is Lee Brice’s 'I Drive Your Truck' About?
The song follows a man mourning his brother, finding comfort in driving his truck and keeping the memories close.
That image came from Paul Monti, whose son Jared, a U.S. Army sergeant first class and Medal of Honor recipient, was killed in Afghanistan in 2006 while trying to rescue a wounded fellow soldier.
Paul continued driving Jared’s Dodge Ram after his death. The truck became a way to feel connected to his son, a familiar piece of their life together that he could still hold on to.
Sometimes, the things we keep are the closest we can get to keeping someone with us.
Lee Brice’s 'I Drive Your Truck' Lyrics:
Eighty-nine cents in the ashtray
Half-empty bottle of Gatorade rollin' in the floorboard
That dirty Braves cap on the dash
Dog tags hangin' from the rearview
Old Skoal can and cowboy boots
And a Go Army shirt folded in the back
This thing burns gas like crazy, but that's alright
People got their ways of copin', oh, and I've got mine
I drive your truck
I roll every window down
And I burn up
Every back road in this town
I find a field, I tear it up
'Til all the pain's a cloud of dust
Yeah, sometimes
I drive your truck
I leave that radio playin'
That same ol' country station where ya left it
Yeah, man I crank it up
And you'd probably punch my arm right now
If you saw this tear rollin' down on my face
Hey, man I'm tryin' to be tough
And momma asked me this mornin' if I'd been by your grave
But that flag and stone ain't where I feel you anyway
I drive your truck
I roll every window down
And I burn up
Every back road in this town
I find a field, I tear it up
'Til all the pain's a cloud of dust
Yeah, sometimes
I drive your truck
I've cussed, I've prayed, I've said goodbye
Shook my fist and asked God why
These days when I'm missin' you this much
I drive your truck
I roll every window down
And I burn up
Every back road in this town
I find a field, I tear it up
'Til all the pain's a cloud of dust
Yeah, sometimes (Brother, sometimes)
I drive your truck
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Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak