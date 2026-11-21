Some people find comfort in the things a loved one leaves behind. A favorite shirt, an old photograph, or a familiar place can hold memories that feel too precious to put away.

For Lee Brice, “I Drive Your Truck” captures that kind of grief, when letting go feels impossible, and the smallest reminders mean everything.

Released in 2012, the song became a No. 1 country hit and earned Song of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards.

Its story reaches far beyond the charts, touching on the deeply personal ways people carry loss.

Read More: 17 Country Songs About American Soldiers

Inspired by a real father who kept driving his late son’s truck, the song gives voice to something many grieving families understand: sometimes, holding on is how you keep moving forward.

What Is Lee Brice’s 'I Drive Your Truck' About?

The song follows a man mourning his brother, finding comfort in driving his truck and keeping the memories close.

That image came from Paul Monti, whose son Jared, a U.S. Army sergeant first class and Medal of Honor recipient, was killed in Afghanistan in 2006 while trying to rescue a wounded fellow soldier.

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Paul continued driving Jared’s Dodge Ram after his death. The truck became a way to feel connected to his son, a familiar piece of their life together that he could still hold on to.

Sometimes, the things we keep are the closest we can get to keeping someone with us.

Lee Brice’s 'I Drive Your Truck' Lyrics :

Eighty-nine cents in the ashtray

Half-empty bottle of Gatorade rollin' in the floorboard

That dirty Braves cap on the dash

Dog tags hangin' from the rearview

Old Skoal can and cowboy boots

And a Go Army shirt folded in the back

This thing burns gas like crazy, but that's alright

People got their ways of copin', oh, and I've got mine

I drive your truck

I roll every window down

And I burn up

Every back road in this town

I find a field, I tear it up

'Til all the pain's a cloud of dust

Yeah, sometimes

I drive your truck

I leave that radio playin'

That same ol' country station where ya left it

Yeah, man I crank it up

And you'd probably punch my arm right now

If you saw this tear rollin' down on my face

Hey, man I'm tryin' to be tough

And momma asked me this mornin' if I'd been by your grave

But that flag and stone ain't where I feel you anyway

I drive your truck

I roll every window down

And I burn up

Every back road in this town

I find a field, I tear it up

'Til all the pain's a cloud of dust

Yeah, sometimes

I drive your truck

I've cussed, I've prayed, I've said goodbye

Shook my fist and asked God why

These days when I'm missin' you this much

I drive your truck

I roll every window down

And I burn up

Every back road in this town

I find a field, I tear it up

'Til all the pain's a cloud of dust

Yeah, sometimes (Brother, sometimes)

I drive your truck