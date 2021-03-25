Lil Nas X has purchased his first home — and what a home it is! The "Old Town Road" rap and country artist paid $2.35 million for a new home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., which is a pretty sweet starter home for a 21-year-old.

The artist, whose real name is Montero Hill, tweeted that he had purchased his first home on March 5, and the deal closed on March 9, according to online real estate sites. He shared shots of himself by his glass front door, in his kitchen, lounging in his soaking tub and hanging out by his oversized hot tub, and responded to one comment by writing, "This the first one! The next one I’ll create myself!"

Originally built in 1950, Nas' 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home might not quite qualify as a mansion at 2,580 square feet, but it's fair to call it a starter mansion — it's surely as well-appointed as most bigger celebrity abodes, featuring high-end finishes and amenities including a master suite with a large walk-in closet and a private balcony. A sliding door opens onto a custom master bathroom that has marble tile, a free-standing tub, rain shower and double vanities. All of the other bedrooms are en suites with their own bathrooms.

There's also a gourmet kitchen with an oversized island, as well as top-of-the-line appliances that include a double oven and wine refrigerator. Other interior features include a fireplace, built-in speakers, a finished garage, wide-plank hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings and what the listing describes as a "secret room."

There's also a spacious yard that includes an exterior bathroom, as well as a deck and hot tub, while the fenced yard offers sweeping views of the surrounding hills, with the city in the distance.

