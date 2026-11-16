Luke Combs says his choice for Entertainer of the Year at the 2026 CMA Awards is pretty easy.

We asked the "Rethink Some Things" hitmaker to remove himself from the ballot and choose a winner for 2026. Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton are the four other nominees.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 8PM ET on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Wilson is set to host this 60th annual CMA Awards.

Ella Langley has the most nominations, with nine.

Related: See All Nominees for the 2026 CMA Awards

Combs won the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 2021 and 2022.

Luke Combs Pick for CMA Entertainer of the Year In 2026

"I mean, it's hard to not vote for Ella, right?" he says ahead of the CMAs. "I mean, it'd be kind of tough to not vote for her, I would think."

He talked to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul during CMA Radio Row on Monday (Nov. 16). Given the year she's had, it's easy to make her case. Among Langley's nine nominations are three for "Choosin' Texas," her record-setting No. 1 hit.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Combs — who's also up for Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year — says he'd love to work with Langley on a song, but didn't go as far as to say something was in the works from the two record label-mates.

Currently, his duet with Luke Bryan ("Finders Keepers") is making its way up radio charts. In 2026 he released his The Way I Am album, which included hit songs like "Back In the Saddle" and "Sleepless In a Hotel Room."

2026 CMA Awards Nominations - Snubs + Surprises Reveal a Dangerous Trend This isn't the year for fans of traditional country music to complain. Anyone who does it like Alan, and George was rewarded while those who pushed the boundaries of the genre were forgotten. Here are seven snubs and two surprises from the 2026 CMA Awards nominations list. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes