Miranda Lambert is looking back on the heartbreak that followed her divorce from Blake Shelton — and how the difficult period helped shape some of her most personal music.

More than a decade after the country stars split in 2015, Lambert, 42, recalled the “misery” she channeled into songwriting after the end of their marriage.

During an Oct. 27 appearance on songwriter Ross Golan’s And The Writer Is… podcast, she also revealed just how many songs came out of that chapter of her life.

“I got divorced and that sucks for anyone, especially in the public eye, especially on tour, especially in the middle of a very public career — two of us,” Lambert said. “It just was a really not fun time.”

How Did Miranda Turn Her Divorce Into Songs?

After the split, Lambert moved back to Nashville full-time and immersed herself in songwriting. She had missed that part of her life, she explained, and drew on her experiences for her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings.

Unlike her previous album, Platinum, which she approached by writing specifically for the record before leaving town, this time Lambert let her life guide the music.

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“When I moved back [to Nashville] in 2015, I gathered up all of my friends and relationships from, you know, all of the previous years and just used it, used the misery,” she said.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

“I used the staying out too late at honky-tonks,” she continued. “I used what I was living and my friends went on that journey with me — friends being songwriters — and I think I wrote 75 songs in like, a year. I mean, in like, the first four months I moved back.”

The process wasn't easy, but Lambert said the freedom to write without aiming for a particular sound or record helped her grow as an artist.

And it was kind of magical. Because I really started growing my songwriting then. It wasn’t writing towards a specific record or a sound or a feisty or whatever. It was, like, raw emotion, and it was worth it. It was worth laying it out there.

When Did Miranda + Blake Divorce?

Lambert and Shelton were together for 10 years and married for four before announcing their divorce in 2015. In a joint statement at the time, they acknowledged that the split wasn't the future they had envisioned.

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Both singers eventually found love again. Lambert met her now-husband, Brendan McLoughlin, outside Good Morning America in 2018, and they married in 2019.

Shelton began dating his former The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani in late 2015. The couple married in Oklahoma in 2021.