Miranda Lambert has heard from plenty of women over the years who say her music helped them through difficult times. But one fan encounter in Indianapolis left her especially shaken.

The woman approached Lambert during a meet-and-greet, but she wasn't looking for a photo. She wanted to tell the singer what her 2007 hit "Gunpowder & Lead" had meant to her.

During an appearance on Ross Golan's And the Writer Is... podcast, Lambert recalled what the woman told her — and how the experience changed the way she viewed one of her biggest songs.

What Did a Fan Tell Miranda About 'Gunpowder & Lead'?

Lambert said she's heard women describe the song as life-changing, with some telling her it saved their lives. But this particular fan had an extraordinary story.

Read More: Miranda Lambert Wrote 75 Songs After Blake Shelton Divorce

"She's like, ‘I just want to tell you that I finally had enough, and that song gave me the courage, and I did shoot him — and I got off,’" Lambert recalled.

The woman was serious, and the two ended up crying together.

Lambert said she was so overwhelmed that she needed a moment to collect herself, even though dozens of other people were waiting to meet her.

When someone tells you something like that about something you wrote that didn't actually happen to you, it's very intense. She was like third in line at the meet-and-greet, and I had like 85 people, and I was like, ‘I'm going to need a minute.’ I needed to take a breath, hug her, and recover from what that is.

How Did the Experience Change Miranda's Perspective?

Released in 2007 on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "Gunpowder & Lead" was co-written by Lambert and Heather Little. The song tells the story of a woman preparing to confront an abusive partner after he's released from jail.

Read More: 5 Female Country Superstars Who Haven’t Won CMA Entertainer of the Year – 2 Have Never Been Nominated



Hearing how one woman had connected with the song made Lambert realize its impact went far beyond a performance or a character she played in the studio.

"I realized at that moment this isn't just me onstage playing a character or me playing a character in the studio," she said. "This is a serious song we wrote about a serious matter, and it's touching people and affecting their lives."