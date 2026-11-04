Morgan Wallen knows he's bad news, but he also knows bad news sells. The lyrics to his new song "Last Thing You Need" entice an old lover even after she's found someone better-suited for her longterm needs.

This may be the first time Wallen has offered to cuckold someone in a song. "And if you find somebody new / And think he needs a new enemy, girl / Come take off your dress and stay one more night," he sings as the second verse becomes the chorus.

"Last Thing You Need" is part of the soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto XI.

This song was written for his next studio album but moved to the video game soundtrack.

It's officially been released as a radio single, following "Been By Now."

Related: See the Top 10 Morgan Wallen Songs

The 33-year-old Tennessee native has often played a forlorn lover in songs. In fact it's a role that's centered some of his biggest hits. Typically his heart's hurting as he sings his ballads but this one finds a sharp edge across an old scar.

"You know where I am, you know where I'll be / Whenever you want the last thing you need," he sings. The implied message is that he'll keep a spot in bed for her and it's not because he's looking for longterm romance.

Sonically, "Last Thing You Need" is consistent with what Wallen's released and what's popular on country radio so it's up to the lyrics to grab ones attention. They get the job done.

Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

Morgan Wallen, "Last Thing You Need" Lyrics:

Last thing you said to me / If I don't leave now, then I never will / I'll miss you, but I gotta see / How somebody good for me feels.

You took off your dress and said One more night / Head on my chest, thought I felt you cry / And I took my time with what we had left / Then you said goodbye, and, baby, I said…

Chorus:

You know where I am, you know where I'll be / Whenever you want the last thing you need / When you miss the hands that know how to speak / Bad for your heart and good for your sheets / Keep saying that it's over now / Girl, I ain't gonna slow you down / But you know where I am, you know where I'll be / Whenever you want the last thing you need / Thе last thing.

Last thing I meant to do / Was be the bеst you ever had in your memory / And if you find somebody new / And think he needs a new enemy, girl.

Come take off your dress and stay one more night / Head on my chest, a lot on your mind / Stay 'til the sun and make a mistake / You say it's just once, but, girl, if it ain’t.

Repeat Chorus

I know I should do you a favor / Draw the line and make you a stranger / But I can't, girl, if it's tomorrow night / Or in another life.

Repeat Chorus

The last thing / Yeah, you know where I am, you know where I'll be / Whenever you want the last thing you need / The last thing.

Morgan Wallen's Top 10 Songs That Make Him An Important Modern Country Artist Honestly, Morgan Wallen could be considered one of the most important modern country artists based on the face that he's released so much music on just a few albums. His projects have consistently been double albums since Dangerous arrived in 2021.

However, Wallen's music is not just quantity, it's quality and it has caught on with a wide audience - very wide. Despite his ups and downs in his career, he always brings raw honesty and self-deprecating content to his lyrics, making him a favorite among country music fans.

Plus, selling out stadiums back-to-back nights on his tours certainly shows how in-deman Wallen in.

We've rounded up this country hitmaker's top 10 songs that prove his worth in the genre.