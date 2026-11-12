Morgan Wallen Announces A New Stadium Tour For 2027 — See the Dates!

Morgan Wallen is back on his touring game in 2027! The country singer has announced a stadium trek that will keep him busy throughout the summer called the Last Time I Checked Tour.

Morgan Wallen's 2027 Last Time I Checked Tour

It's become a tradition for Wallen to hit the road during the warmer months and next year is no exception. The Last Time I Checked Tour will launch on June 11 in Tampa, Fla. and hopscotch across the country through Aug. 28 when it wraps in Nashville, Tenn.

Just like 2026, the country hit maker will double up on his tour stops, staying for two nights at each venue. As it sits right now, he is only visiting seven cities next summer, but it appears these are venues he did not go to during his Still the Problem Tour.

His last stop will be in Nashville in the brand new Nissan Stadium. The home of the Tennessee Titans is expected to be completed in February, well ahead of Wallen's visit in August.

Who's Opening For Morgan Wallen on the Last Time I Checked Tour?

Wallen will be in good company when he hits the road next year. Brooks & Dunn, Hardy, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty are all listed as special guests. Not every artist will be included in each show though.

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It looks like Swindell and Lefty will be mainstays for the duration of the tour while Brooks & Dunn, Hardy and Rhett will popcorn their appearances.

Here Are Morgan Wallen's Last Time I Checked Tour Dates

June 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium (Hardy, Swindell, Lefty)

June 12 - Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium (Brooks & Dunn, Swindell, Lefty)

June 25 - Foxborough, Mass @ Gillette Stadium (Rhett, Swindell, Lefty)

June 26 - Foxborough, Mass @ Gillette Stadium (Brooks & Dunn, Swindell, Lefty)

July 16 - Athens, Ga. @ Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Rhett, Swindell, Lefty)

July 17 - Athens, Ga. @ Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Brooks & Dunn, Swindell, Lefty)

July 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium (Rhett, Swindell, Lefty)

July 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium (Brooks & Dunn, Swindell, Lefty)

Aug. 6 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium (Rhett, Swindell, Lefty)

Aug. 7 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium (Brooks & Dunn, Swindell, Lefty)

Aug. 13 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium (Hardy, Swindell, Lefty)

Aug. 14 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium (Brooks & Dunn, Swindell, Lefty)

Aug. 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (Hardy, Swindell, Lefty)

Aug. 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (Brooks & Dunn, Swindell, Lefty)