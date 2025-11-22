Evidently, if you want to be in a Morgan Wallen music video, all you have to have is a camera and good lighting!

One of the women featured in the music video for his song "21 Cigarettes" gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her audition tape. As it turns out, she didn't rent out a fancy studio or hire a videographer.

She filmed it in her living room!

Ok, we're not actually sure if it's her living room, but the basic setup in a home with natural light gives us hope that one day we too can be in one of Wallen's videos.

Who Is the Girl In Morgan Wallen's Music Video for "21 Cigarettes"?

There are a handful of women featured in Wallen's music video, but the one who appears in the opening scene is Devon Christensen. According to her social media, she is a model who is represented by a few different management companies.

In a recent video she shared the humble set up for her home video and pitted it against the coveted role she landed.

"The self-tape I sent in & the filming setup I used," she writes on the video. "Vs. the job I booked."

The first few clips show her in a black spaghetti strap top and black jeans. She smiles for the camera and provides profile shots of her face, in addition to a perfect model's strut.

The second half of the video shows her scenes from Wallen's video. She puffs on a cigarette in the first scene while standing at a makeshift bar. He next scene finds her lounging in the bed of a pickup truck with her head in Wallen's lap. He offers her a cigarette as the camera pans upward away from the two of them.