Parker McCollum has one big goal when it comes to raising his son, Major Yancey. He wants him to grow up to be a good guy with good manners.

During an appearance on the Jared Morris Vibe podcast, McCollum talked about how important manners were when he was growing up. Now, he wants to make sure his son learns those same lessons.

Parker McCollum Wants to Raise His Son the Old-Fashioned Way [WATCH]

"One of my goals is to raise this kid to have impeccable manners," McCollum said.

He went on to name a few things he learned as a kid, including saying "yes, sir" and "no, sir," blessing meals and taking his hat off when meeting a woman.

I have met and interviewed McCollum several times with a female present and I have seen with my own eyes that he takes off his hat and bows his head when he meets every single lady. It's quite the task.

"Like, that was such a big thing when I was a kid," he said. "And now I'm, like, so grateful that I was raised like that."

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McCollum wants to give his son the same kind of upbringing, but he also had a funny way of explaining his plan.

Parker McCollum Jokes About His Son Major

McCollum joked that Major might not be the smartest kid, but he's going to know how to treat people.

"I'm, like, I tell Hallie Ray, I'm, like, 'this kid may be the dumbest son of a bitch, just like his dad, but he will have impeccable manners,'" he said.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

That's one way to put it! While McCollum may have been making fun of himself a little bit, he was also serious about teaching his son to be polite and show respect.

"They're going to like him," he added. "He will have impeccable manners, yes."

Photo by Ryan Fields on Unsplash boy playing cube on white wooden table

Parker McCollum Is Grateful for How He Was Raised

McCollum made it clear that he appreciates the way his parents raised him. Now that he has a son of his own, he wants to pass some of those same lessons along.

For McCollum, that means teaching Major to show respect, mind his manners and treat people right.

Saying "yes, sir" and "no, ma'am" might seem old-fashioned to some people, but McCollum wants those habits to stick with his son.

And even if Major ends up being just like his dad in other ways, McCollum is making sure he knows how to be a gentleman.

5 Times Parker McCollum Was Channeling George Strait Is Parker McCollum the next generation's George Strait? Fans are starting to think so and the fact that these two are both from the state of Texas is certainly adding fuel to the fire. Even McCollum's outfits are starting to resemble the King's. See for yourself below.