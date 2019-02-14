Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Expecting a Baby Boy

The cake was blue for Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana. The couple shared video of their gender reveal on Wednesday (Feb. 13). Their new baby will be a baby boy.

Baby Houser is expected in June. The couple shared the news that they were expecting their first child together in late January and let fans know the baby's sex in a cake cutting reveal video on Instagram.

It took a little while for the couple to cut a slice (perhaps the sign of a stubborn baby?) but there was true celebration from everyone when that cake was blue:

Moments later, the "What Whiskey Does" singer reiterated his excitement on Instagram saying, "For all the guessers out there, we’re gonna have us a lil’ Cowboy in June!!"

Houser and Tatiana married in 2016 after being engaged for a year. The singer also has an almost 7-year-old son named West from a previous marriage.

Musically, the "How Country Feels" hitmaker released his new studio album Magnolia in January. The album finds Houser distancing himself from more radio-friendly, hook-driven songs and returning to his blues and gospel roots. That's the sound that first caught fan and industry attention when he released "Anything Goes" in 2008. Magnolia came with a companion movie that was screened prior to the album's release.