The three remaining members of the Mavericks say they are saddened to learn that Betty Malo is suing them.

Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez and Jerry Dale McFadden say they have honored a financial agreement reached prior to the start of their 2026 tour.

"Betty has received more compensation from the tour than any individual partner in The Mavericks," a note on social media reads.

Mavericks singer and founder Raul Malo died on Dec. 8 after a battle with cancer.

In May, the band announced a summer tour featuring singers Emily West and James Otto.

Drummer Paul Deakin is the only original member in the group.

Betty Malo is frontman and founding member Raul Malo's widow. She filed a lawsuit last week in Davidson County (Nashville) claiming that the Mavericks' operating agreement stated that if Raul Malo died, the rest of the group couldn't call themselves the Mavericks without her permission.

Furthermore, she says that in April, the group re-wrote this agreement and removed the restrictions without telling her.

Rich Fury, Getty Images Rich Fury, Getty Images

"To clear up any speculation on this topic, we have honored the financial agreement reached with the Malo estate before the tour began, and to date, Betty has received more compensation from the tour than any individual partner in The Mavericks," the post begins.

"We’ll continue to honor this agreement, just as our ‘Music Lives On’ Tour has honored the music and legacy of our brother Raul at every turn."

Neither the photos or caption say anything about Betty Malo's claims of a re-written contract or an agreement to not use the band name without her consent. It's signed "The Mavericks: Paul, Eddie and Jerry Dale."

Who Was Raul Malo?

Raul Malo was the lead singer of the Mavericks, who launched their career with the independent release of their self-titled album in 1990.

The band went on to a long and celebrated career, scoring hits with "What a Crying Shame," "O What a Thrill," "Here Comes the Rain" and more.

The group won CMA, ACM and Grammy Awards before going on hiatus in 2004. They reunited in 2012 and continued to record and tour until 2025.

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Malo also recorded several solo albums. He and Betty were married for over 30 years and had three kids together.