Riley Green's favorite Christmas gift as a kid was a drum set, but it's not the present he talks about most when remembering the holidays.

For Green, Christmas meant both sets of grandparents gathering on the morning itself, followed by visits that stretched across the week.

Those family traditions have stayed with him, and they're taking on a new meaning as he thinks about the kind of memories he wants his own family to have.

After a year spent on the road and a new gig on The Voice, Green is looking forward to heading home to Alabama. His holiday wish is simple, but the reason behind it goes back much further than this Christmas.

What Is Riley Green Hoping for This Christmas?

Green told Today that he'd be happy to relax with his loved ones and a few cold days in the woods.

Some time off. If I get to go home and spend some time with the family and have some nice, cool weather days to get out in the woods, I think I’ll be really happy.

Read More: Riley Green Relationship Status: Is He Dating Someone?

Getting back to Alabama also keeps him grounded, even as his career gets busier.

“I think everybody needs to be reminded that you’re still a regular dude. And going back to Alabama, I’m certainly reminded of that. My buddies don’t let me forget,” he stated.

Which Christmas Tradition Does Riley Green Want to Pass Down?

The family gatherings are what Green appreciates more than ever. He hopes his own family gets to experience the same kind of Christmas he grew up with, including breakfast at his grandmother's house.

Going to grandmother’s house and opening presents. And the cooking. We would do breakfast at my grandmother’s house. She made really good biscuits and gravy. I think that I would love for my family to be able to experience some of the home-cooked meals that I got growing up and going to those family gatherings.

When Green gets back to his farm, he'll also make time for the things he loves there, from taking a nap to getting on the tractor and planting a green field.

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In 2024, he released “Christmas To Me,” a nostalgic song inspired by the holiday memories that stay with him.