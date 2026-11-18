Rodney Atkins was playing coy when he joked that he was going to have to find a "red-carpet-worthy ball cap" to wear to the 2026 CMA Awards.

In fact, he and his singer-songwriter wife Rose Falcon looked like 2000s country royalty as they strolled the carpet together before the CMAs on Wednesday night (Nov. 18).

Atkins wore a textured blue suit with an oversized belt buckle and matching leather boots. He topped it off with an embellished, wide-brimmed hat.

Falcon was rocking blue, too, but a much lighter shade: Her gown had feathered details around the hem and a halterneck design.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

The couple posed together and offered up a smooch or two for the cameras as they headed out for Country Music's Biggest Night. It was a bit of a victory lap for Atkins, because....

Rodney Atkins Almost Wasn't Invited to Walk the CMA Awards Red Carpet In 2026

After Sammy Kershaw announced that the CMAs didn't invite him to walk the red carpet of the awards show, Atkins chimed in to say the same thing happened to him. He'd decided not to attend the show altogether.

READ MORE: Rodney Atkins Says He Wasn't Invited to Walk the 2026 CMAs Red Carpet, Either

'90s country fans were outraged by both exclusions, and lots of fans and artists stood up for Kershaw and Atkins.

Eventually, the CMA reversed course, and both stars got invites.

Consider it a win for traditional-minded country fans. Kershaw was spotted on the red carpet earlier this evening, walking with his wife Mendy.

READ MORE: See Photos of Sammy Kershaw on the 2026 CMA Awards Red Carpet!

Keep scrolling to see Atkins and Falcon striking a pose on the 2026 CMA Awards carpet.

See Photos of Rodney Atkins Walking the 2026 CMA Awards Red Carpet Rodney Atkins and his singer-songwriter wife Rose Falcon strolled the red carpet together. It was a bit of a victory lap for the singer, who almost didn't get an invite to the show. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

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