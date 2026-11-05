Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, are getting ready to welcome baby No. 3, and this time, they're doing something they've never done before.

The country singer and his wife decided to find out together whether baby-to-be is a boy or a girl. That means neither one of them knows what they're having, and they'll get to share the surprise at the exact same time.

The Dickerson are already parents to two sons: Five-year-old Remington Edward and three-year-old Radford Arthur.

Watch Russell Dickerson + His Wife Kailey Find Out Whether They're Having a Boy Or a Girl

In a video shared on Instagram, Dickerson tells viewers they're about to find out the big news.

"We're about to find out the gender of the baby," he says.

Russell Dickerson Has a First During Third Baby's Gender Reveal

Dickerson explains why this reveal is a little different from the ones they've done before.

"We've never both been surprised at the same time," Dickerson says.

That's a pretty fun way to make baby No. 3 feel extra special. The couple is about to become a family of five, and this time, neither parent had the answer ahead of the big moment.

Russell Dickerson Had a Plan for Baby No. 3 Gender Reveal

Dickerson also had an idea for how they should handle the moment. Instead of just standing there and watching the reveal.

"I think we should go, like, closed eyes and stand at the door," he says.

It's a simple idea, but it makes the moment even more fun.

The couple then walks in and opens their eyes at the same exact time and both of their mouths dropped at that exact moment.

@russelldickerson, IG, SS from Video @russelldickerson, IG, SS from Video

Kailey's first word after seeing the reveal was "No, are you sure?" Whereas Russell's was "Uh-uh... oh my gosh!" Both in utter disbelief that baby no. 3 will be a girl.

Kailey then said, "What do we do with one of those?"

"Oh my God, our little homies are gonna be so obsessed!" she continued, presumably talking about the two boys the couple already share.

Dickerson said, "I'm shooketh... everybody be cool... everything's fine."

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Congratulations to Dickerson and his wife as they get ready to welcome their newest addition!

Having known Dickerson for about 7 years or so, I can tell you personally that this dude was meant to be a dad and will continue to be a great dad to baby girl once she is born.

Country Stars Who Are Having Babies in 2025 The country music family grew quite a bit in 2025! These country singers all made space for new bundles of joy this year. Some are first-time parents, while others are already experts at this "parenting" thing, but every new arrival is sure to be equally sweet. Keep scrolling to see photos of all the stars who became parents in 2025. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak