Sammy Kershaw is setting the record straight after some country music fans accused him of "selling out" by attending the 2026 CMA Awards.

The singer publicly criticized the Country Music Association after he and his wife, Mendy, were reportedly denied red-carpet access, but they ultimately walked it together on awards night.

Now, Sammy is explaining why he believes showing up was the right decision, despite the backlash.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Sammy said he and the CMA had a conversation that left both sides moving in a positive direction.

What Did Sammy Kershaw Say About 'Selling Out' at the CMAs?

"Well, it went great, and I'm not going to tell you all the details of what was said. All I can tell you is that I know things were going in a positive direction," Sammy explained.

He acknowledged that some people questioned his decision to attend after he had aired his grievances publicly.

Read More: Who Is Sammy Kershaw's Wife? Meet Mendy Gregory Kershaw

"So, when we decided that I was going to come to the show and walk the carpet, there's a few people out there that said things like, 'Oh, he sold out' and this and that. But that's not how I look at it," Sammy said.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Rather than viewing his appearance as backing down, Sammy said he saw it as an opportunity for both sides to come together and work toward a better future for country music.

"The way I look at it was, there was me and the CMA. And we came together and talked. We're moving in the right direction to a greater time in country music," he continued.

Read More: 12 Things the 2026 CMA Awards Wouldn't Show You On TV

Sammy explained that neither side walked away from the conversation. "Nobody got up and walked away," he said.

The singer also emphasized that his original Instagram post was not intended to hurt anyone.

He said he was "heartbroken" by the CMA's decision, but the response from country fans showed him that the issue had become bigger than a red carpet, adding, "Sometimes they'll get rough, but they came together for this because it was more than a carpet walk. "

Why Did Sammy Kershaw Call Out the CMAs?

On Nov. 5, Sammy shared a lengthy Instagram statement claiming the CMA had not allowed him or Mendy to walk the red carpet. He said he had adjusted his tour schedule after being "strung along" for months, believing they had been invited.

Read More: Sammy Kershaw Reflects on Attending 'Special' 2026 CMA Awards

Sammy pointed to his decades in country music, charting hits, CMA Horizon Award nomination, and lifetime CMA membership, which he said the association presented to him in 1992. He also noted that he had been asked to donate his time to perform at CMA Fest.

"I would hope I've earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet alongside my wife, as we've done before," he wrote.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

His post drew support from fellow country star Riley Green, who commented, "If you haven't earned the right to be there then nobody has… disappointing to say the least."

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Sammy and Mendy ultimately walked the red carpet at the 2026 CMA Awards, where the singer also received a standing ovation inside the arena.