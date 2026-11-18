Sammy Kershaw brought a familiar face to the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet: his wife, Mendy Gregory Kershaw.

The couple posed together at the event, giving country fans a glimpse of the woman who has been by the singer's side for years.

While Sammy has spent decades in the public eye, Mendy has largely kept a much lower profile.

Who Is Sammy Kershaw's Wife, Mendy Gregory Kershaw?

Mendy is a digital creator from Lafayette, Louisiana, according to her Facebook profile. She occasionally shares family updates and posts about her husband's music.

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The couple has been together for around two decades and share a daughter, Natelia "Tilley" Mae, who was born on Sept. 11, 2019, at 10:39 p.m.

Sammy announced her arrival on social media, writing, "Mendy and I, we are proud to welcome our sweet little girl Natelia Mae Kershaw."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Mendy generally keeps her personal and professional life private, and there isn't much publicly available information about her background.

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She does occasionally share anniversary tributes and family moments with Sammy. The couple celebrates their anniversary on Dec. 31, though they haven't publicly confirmed their wedding date.

Why Was Sammy Kershaw Initially Denied CMA Awards Red Carpet Access?

Sammy revealed that he and Mendy had initially been denied access to the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet, prompting backlash from fans and fellow country artists.

Following the public reaction, CMA leadership apologized and invited the couple to attend the ceremony and walk the red carpet together.

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Sammy later confirmed that the situation had been resolved, allowing the two to make their appearance at the 60th annual awards show.