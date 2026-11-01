Ella Langley's band and crew voted on a theme for her tour-wrapping Halloween show, and they chose Toy Story! Fans got to see Langley and her band's completed Toy Story costumes at her St. Paul, Minn. show on Saturday (Oct. 31.)

See Ella Langley's Toy Story Costume From Her Halloween Show

Langley was Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween, complete with cow print, a Western shirt and a red, wide, brimmed hat.

The outfit was Jessie, down to the last detail: And the look wasn't too much of a stretch for Langley, since the aesthetic was already pretty country.

Her band mates completed the ensemble costume with Toy Story costumes, including a Woody and a Buzz Lightyear out onstage beside her.

Toy Story 5 came out in theaters in 2026, and its sound track featured a song from Taylor Swift called "I Knew It, I Knew You," which marked Swift's first new No. 1 at country radio in 13 years.

Ella Langley Concludes Her 2026 Dandelion Tour

Langley's Halloween show also marked the final stop of her 2026 Dandelion Tour, a trek that's been keeping her busy since May.

Read More: Ella Langley's Dandelion Tour: See the Set List

Her Saturday night show in St. Paul will be her last of the year. Langley's tour calendar currently shows a clean slate until May 2027.

Don't expect her schedule to stay so clear for long, though. Earlier this month, the singer confirmed that she's expecting to tour again in 2027, saying, ""Am I going on tour next year? Have I gone on tour every year? Of course! Who would I be? Who would I be if I didn’t go to sleep at terrible hours and go to sleep in a different state every night?"

Langley's 2026 tour was in support of her massively popular Dandelion album, which included the behemoth "Choosin' Texas" as well as other hits like "Lovin' Life Again" and "Be Her."

Ella Langley Leads Nominees at the 2026 CMA Awards

Next up, Langley will head to the 2026 CMA Awards, where she scored nine nominations — the most of any artist this year.

Read More: 2026 CMA Awards Nominees Revealed — See the Full List

Many of the singer's CMA nods came from her Dandelion project: "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas" are BOTH nominated in the Single of the Year category. She's also a first-time nominee in the Entertainer of the Year category.