Stella Parton is keeping some of Dolly Parton’s favorite holiday traditions alive this year, from the food they loved to the memories they made together.

Dolly always had a special affection for Christmas, something Stella says came from her sister’s childlike spirit. Stella may not have shared that same enthusiasm for the season, but she plans to honor Dolly in the way that feels most familiar to their family.

And that means bringing Dolly’s favorite dishes back to the table.

What Holiday Traditions Is Stella Parton Keeping for Dolly?

She loved chicken and dumplings, and she loved my tomato dumplings. So I’ll make all that throughout the five or six weeks of the holiday. I was never big on the holidays like her, but she always loved that. She had more of a childlike spirit than I do. But to me, the holidays are always about food and family.

Stella has also been reminiscing about the early days, when she and sister Cassie would take a bus to Nashville to spend the holidays with Dolly and her husband, Carl Dean, if they couldn't afford to make it home to Sevier County, Tennessee.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s 11 Siblings: Everything We Know About Their Lives and Careers

“I’ve thought about those early days a lot since she’s gone, and just the fun things we would do and the silly things that we did together and the special bond we all had,” Stella told People. “It was a gift. And nobody can take your memories.”

Stella and Dolly Kept Their Tuesday Morning Coffee Calls Going

The sisters also had a tradition that continued for years: their Tuesday morning coffee calls.

As Dolly's health declined, she stopped seeing Stella in person because she wanted to spare her sister and the rest of the family the pain of watching her that way. Their phone calls continued, keeping them close even when they could no longer visit.

Read More: Why Dolly Parton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Private

This year, Stella is carrying Dolly’s memory into the holidays through the traditions they shared and the family stories that remain.