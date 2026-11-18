Stephen Wilson Jr. says he'll be thinking of his father as he works through the lyrics of "I'm a Song" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 18) . Chris Stapleton may be, too.

The two men recorded this duet shortly before the awards show, but the story of the song and lyrics began eight years ago. There was a performance, and then a funeral. Then there was a second performance that Wilson intended to be the last.

In a sense, "I'm a Song" tells its own story.

Find "I'm a Song" on Wilson's upcoming Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman album (Feb. 26).

He's up for four awards at the 2026 CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

The 2026 CMAs air on ABC on Wednesday at 8PM ET.

Travis Meadows helped Wilson write "I'm a Song," and he recalled performing it at the Bluebird Café years ago, long before he was truly chasing his dream of being a singer-songwriter.

READ MORE: Stephen Wilson Jr. Reveals the Advice Eric Church Gave Him

"It was my dad's favorite song of mine," he tells Taste of Country during CMA Radio Row interviews.

Stephen Wilson Sr. died at age 59 in 2018. A few months prior, he was in the audience to see his son perform "I'm a Song."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

"It's where I debuted it, and he recorded it on his phone, so he had the only recording of it," he shares. "And he just kept going on and on about it, like he would never shut up about it."

"And then he passed away suddenly a couple months after that and I sang the song at his funeral because he loved it so much. I honestly never planned to sing it again because it just was too painful of a memory."

Fast-forward to Wilson's multi-year quest to capture the emotions of losing his father in a record. His career had started to take off, so he revisited "I'm a Song." Stapleton offered to lend his voice on harmonies, which Wilson believes is an absolute gift.

"When I showed up to record it with him, I brought my dad's funeral program and it had the lyrics of this song printed on the back of it," Wilson remembers.

"So I was like, 'Hey, man, just so you know, like, this song You know, it's kind of — it means a lot.' He understood the magnitude of it and he really respected it. So just, just so graciously and humbly."

That may be because Stapleton's career began shortly after he lost his father. Herbert Stapleton died in October 2013. Soon after, Stapleton recorded songs for the Traveller album, which blew up (perhaps coincidentally) after a performance at the CMA Awards.

Taste of Country: Will you be thinking of Dad Wednesday night when you perform that song?

Stephen Wilson Jr.: Yeah, it'll be all I can not to. And, you know, like, it's a full circle thing ... to be singing it at his funeral and now to be singing it with one of the greatest singers of all time at the CMAs, debuting it there. Yeah, a new, new kind of debut.

Stephen Wilson Jr (Feat. Chris Stapleton), "I'm a Song" Lyrics:

I’m the show in San Antonio / Middle of the rodeo / Daddy’s hand that you used to hold / When you’d walk back to the car / I’m the sound of the county fair / Ferris wheel kisses high up in the air / A sip of brandy when your soul is bare / And you need to share your heart.

Chorus:

I’m the words that’ll hit ya / That’ll get ya where you’re going / So you never go there alone / I’m the melody glued to the memory / That you can’t shake when it comes on /

I’m the part of you that you listen to / Riding in the radio all night long / I’m a song / Woah oh / I'm a song / Woah oh.

I was there the day you learned to drive / The first time that you got high / I even helped you realize / That she wasn’t right for you / You fall down I’ll pick you up again / I helped a boy become a man / When your best friend died I helped you cry / And finally turn him loose.

Repeat Chorus

I’m the part of you, that you listen to / Riding in the radio all night long.

Repeat Chorus

I'm a song / He was a song / He is a song / I'm a song / I'm a song / You're a song / Yeah we're a song / I'm a song.

