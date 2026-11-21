Megan Moroney left the 2026 CMA Awards with a little something from Taylor Swift that wasn't available for purchase at the merch table.

The country singer shared a handwritten note from Swift on Instagram following the Nov. 18 ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The message came in response to flowers Moroney had sent the superstar, and Swift's reply was every bit as thoughtful as the original gesture.

Moroney, who was nominated for Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, included the note in her photo recap of the evening. Swift's words were sweet, funny and included a possible wink at one of her newest songs.

What Did Taylor Swift Write to Megan Moroney?

“Megan,” Swift began in the handwritten message. “Thank you SO much for these beautiful flowers. That was incredibly thoughtful and I hope you have a fantastic night.”

She continued, “I'd send you flowers back, but also all I have in my dressing room is merch. Just pretend it's a lovely bouquet? Go get 'em!! Love, Taylor.”

Swift's merch-room dilemma came with a little lyrical familiarity. Her note's mention of a “lovely bouquet” seemingly nodded to her song “The Life of a Showgirl,” which includes the line, “Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet.”

Read More: Taylor Swift Makes CMA Awards Return After 13 Years: WATCH

Moroney captioned her CMA Awards carousel, “On cloud 9 at the CMA Awards!” and included a photo of the note alongside snapshots from the ceremony.

Megan Moroney and Taylor Swift Had Big CMA Awards Moments

Moroney also shared a more casual look at her evening, posting a photo of herself in sweatpants, sunglasses, and a black T-shirt featuring three images of Swift from her Life of a Showgirl era.

The singer performed “Beautiful Things” during the ceremony, taking the stage in an elevated pink window set. Swift, meanwhile, made her first CMA Awards performance in 13 years with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” marking her first No. 1 on country radio in 13 years.

Read More: 12 Stars Who Skipped the CMA Awards in 2026

Swift's performance included a surprise cameo from Keith Urban, who joined her on banjo for a medley featuring the Toy Story 5 hit and “Our Song,” from her 2006 album.

For Moroney, though, one of the night's most memorable souvenirs came on a piece of paper, with Swift's signature at the bottom.