The Chicks' Nov. 3 show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was a celebratory affair.

It was the day of the U.S. midterm elections, and by the time the trio took the stage, Democratic candidates were sweeping their elections and the party was projected to take control of both chambers of Congress. (As of Monday morning (Nov. 4), that control has been decisively confirmed.)

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The Chicks — who have been among country music's most vocally left-leaning acts for decades — told the audience, "Welcome to our 'blue-nami' night."

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The Chicks' members unfurled three matching red fans that read "F--k Trump," and fans roared their agreement.

"So glad we can enjoy this night together," frontwoman Natalie Maines told the crowd. "Texas is blue. The Senate is blue. The House is blue."

"This would be a very different night if that wasn't the case," Maines added.

Of course, The Chicks have a long history of being politically vocal onstage. The show in 2003 where they spoke out against then-sitting Pres. George W. Bush and the U.S. invasion of Iraq remains one of the most infamous moments in country music history.

The backlash against The Chicks was immediate and almost total: They'd never again return to their once-held prominence at country radio, though the group did enjoy a successful comeback in 2020 with their Gaslighter album.

But the comments that all but costed the group their career seem downright meek compared to Tuesday night's show, where they dropped an F-bomb against a sitting president.

It wasn't the first time the group has been vocal against Trump during their current tour. At another show in October, Natalie Maines said that the group's disdain for Bush is nothing compared to how they feel about the current U.S. president.

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"We thought that was the worst it could get. Now I'd give George [W.] Bush a big wet kiss," Maines said. "'Cause now we're ashamed the president of the United States is from the United States."

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The Chicks referenced their home state of Texas, a historically Red state that was focal in this election cycle.

Democratic candidate James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton and became the first Democrat to secure a Texas Senate seat since 1988. Another Blue candidate, Gina Hinojosa, unseated three-term incumbent Greg Abbott to win the race for Texas Mayor. And Vikki Goodwin won the race for Lieutenant Governor, ousting Republican incumbent Dan Patrick.

Their wins were part of a "blue wave" that swept the nation. High-profile races went to Democratic candidates in South Carolina, Maine, Georgia, Ohio and more states. Democrats now hold the majority of seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Chicks' Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour

The Chicks' Election Night show marked the tail end of their Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour, a trek that highlights their Taking the Long Way album along with other hits from the band's career.

They kicked things off in late September, and their Nov. 3 show was originally planned to be the final night of the tour.

However, The Chicks postponed another L.A. show — on Nov. 2, and also at the Dolby Theatre — due to illness, and rescheduled that concert for Wednesday (Nov. 4.)

Many fans were upset about that, since The Chicks announced the postponement just hours before they were set to take the stage.

Though the band said that refunds would be available to anyone who couldn't attend the makeup show, some concertgoers claimed that Ticketmaster wouldn't authorize their refunds, and pointed out that there are other costs — like airfare, hotel stays and childcare — that could have been avoided had the band announced their decision earlier.