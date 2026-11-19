Tim McGraw brought a little '90s country nostalgia to the 2026 CMA Awards, choosing one of the songs that helped launch his career for a special performance.

The singer took the stage Wednesday night (Nov. 18) to perform "Don't Take the Girl," his first-ever No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

The moment came just weeks after McGraw was named to the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, making the song an especially fitting choice for the occasion.

Released in March 1994, "Don't Take the Girl" spent two weeks at No. 1 on the country chart and reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

What Makes Tim McGraw's 'Don't Take the Girl' So Memorable?

The song follows Johnny through three stages of his relationship with the same girl.

In the first verse, the title phrase comes from a young boy who doesn't want a girl tagging along.

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As the story unfolds, those words take on a much more serious meaning, eventually becoming a desperate plea to save the woman he loves.

That emotional progression helped turn "Don't Take the Girl" into one of McGraw's signature songs and a defining country hit of the 1990s.

Tim McGraw Had More to Celebrate at the 2026 CMA Awards

McGraw also took home Musical Event of the Year for "McArthur," his collaboration with HARDY, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen.

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It was his fifth win in the category, making him the only artist in CMA history to reach that milestone.

He also walked the red carpet with daughters Audrey, 24, and Maggie, 28. The three coordinated in black for the ceremony, giving McGraw a family moment on a night filled with career milestones.