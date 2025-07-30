Tim McGraw's new song "Hey King Rodeo" has us misty-eyed and we've only heard a few seconds.

The song, out Friday (Aug. 1), is a wistful look at a past life that has slipped away.

McGraw brings his heartfelt vocals to a song that is led by a simple piano.

"So the spotlight's faded, you moved a little past your prime / Don't let it make you jaded, 'cause you can't turn back time / 'Morrow's like a woman, you can't understand / Lady Luck's been good to you so take her by the hand / Hey King Rodeo," he sings in a snipped shared to social media.

What Is Tim McGraw's Song 'Hey King Rodeo' About?

McGraw's song is likely about a former rodeo star who has left the arena for the last time.

Not only is there a rodeo reference in the title, the country singer also included a black-and-white photo with his tease that shows him in front of what looks like the chutes of a rodeo arena.

There's a good chance the song was written for the bull-riding series McGraw was supposed to be a part of.

The "Humble and Kind" singer was set to star in the Netflix drama, centered around a champion bull rider who faces "life-or-death crossroads when confronted by the arrival of a fearless young rider whose existence challenges his ways and unearths secrets that force him to reckon with his past."

Unfortunately, the country hitmaker had to exit the project due to several surgeries he's undergone in the last year-and-a-half.

Is Tim McGraw Working on a New Album?

McGraw has released another song in 2025, a collaboration with Parker McCollum titled "Paper Umbrellas." While there's been no clear confirmation of a new project o the way, the country veteran was spotted walking into a recording studio this week.

Where Has Tim McGraw Been?

Due to back surgeries and recovery, McGraw has been absent from the public eye for extended periods of time since early 2024.

The photos shared this week show him walking without the assistance of a cane — an improvement from the photo he shared on social media in early July, in which he posed with his wife Faith Hill, resting his hands on a wooden cane.

The "Live Like You Were Dying" singer is rocking a new look this summer: McGraw has shaved his head.

This weekend, he is scheduled to perform at the MLB Speedway Classic. He's part of the pre-game concert that also features a set from Pitbull.