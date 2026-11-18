Tim McGraw announced a big career change ahead of his performance at the 2026 CMA Awards.

The Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee has a new record label home.

Tim McGraw won his 15th CMA Award on Wednesday when "McArthur" was announced as Musical Event of the Year.

On Tuesday night (Nov. 17) he attended both the BMI Awards and the BBR Music Group pre-CMA party.

The 59-year-old became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame last month in Nashville.

On Tuesday, McGraw helped reveal that he's signed a recording contract with BBR Music Group, a division of BMG. The move comes after 14 years — and six studio albums — with Big Machine.

Prior to that, McGraw was signed to Curb Records but that relationship ended somewhat acrimoniously after his 11th album, Emotional Traffic (2012).

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

The BBR roster now includes a wide variety of contemporary hitmakers and well-known, respected legacy artists. Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Jelly Roll are the three most famous men with the label.

Lainey Wilson also records under the BBR umbrella, as does Dustin Lynch, Craig Morgan and Parmalee.

In recent years Carly Pearce and Brantley Gilbert have moved from the Big Machine umbrella to BBR. Alexandra Kay, Chayce Beckham and John Morgan are among the company's more exciting new artists.

New Music from Tim McGraw?

Missing from the announcement of McGraw's new recording contract is a timeline for new music. Historically, announcements like this have meant new music is imminent, or at least in the creation process.

The 2026 CMA Awards would be a fine stage to debut a new single. He's listed as a performer but no details about his time on stage have been shared.

It's unlikely he'll sing "McArthur," however, as Hardy is performing for Brooks & Dunn and the song's other participants — Eric Church and Morgan Wallen — aren't listed as performers, or even attendees.

See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Best Pictures Together Through the Years Tim McGraw and Faith Hill married on Oct. 6, 1996, just months after getting engaged at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo. Here are some of their best pictures together, through the years, ending with Tim's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes