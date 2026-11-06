Dwight Manfredi's comeback starts here. Episode 4 of Tulsa King finds him conjuring $1.6 million from new scams and schemes.

His crew may have also figured out a way to fight off a new threat.

Season 4 of Tulsa King premiered on Oct. 16. It's expected to last through Dec. 18.

Episode 3 finds each of Dwight Manfredi's business operations being shut down by state government.

Season 5 of Tulsa King has already been picked up for Paramount+.

The episode begins with Dwight ordering his crew to be creative. Closures of Higher Plane, Bred 2 Buck and Montague Distillery have dropped the family income to $0. Things are dire.

Don't worry. No one is getting a straight job anytime soon. Spoilers are coming, so if you've not yet watched Tulsa King Season 4 Ep. 4, check out this preview video instead and come back later.

Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 4 Recap

Governor Clark is angrier than ever after Dwight's public interruption at a charity event (Tulsa King S4E3). She learns he owns Margaret's Fennario Ranch now, and orders the attorney general to seize it via eminent domain so billionaire Bradley Van Heusen can build his data farm.

Meanwhile, Quiet Ray continues to bang on Dwight for money and that puts Vince (in Tulsa representing Ray) in a tight spot. He takes comfort in his friendship with Goodie and that pays off in the end.

Four new business ventures materialize during Ep. 4 of Tulsa King. Here they are, ordered from most to least profitable:

Bodhi ramps up production of Leonardo Timpone's counterfeit wine and they convince an auctioneer to accept nearly a $1 million of it. Mitch discovers a horse that looks exactly like the race horse he bought last week and he enters it in a race to secure long odds. Then — with help from Spencer, a little paint and a dirty racetrack employee — he swaps horses so Joanne can bet big. This nets the crew $600,000. Tyson reveals his dream to become a rapper and shows some real proficiency. In fact, he pivots to a totally new song when Bodhi labels his first try as too "truculent." Nobody has seen any money from the hit song yet, but the inference is it's coming. Dwight teams with Bill Bevilaqua to build a gaming hall at the distillery. They want to run very high-end poker games but as of now the two men are just talking about investments.

There are nuances to all of these new operations — Dwight and Bill seem to be on good terms once again, for example — but each feels like a footnote in the end. That's because two things happen that truly bend the plot.

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The first is Dwight and Bigfoot are shot at as they're driving away from Bred 2 Buck. The shooter is unknown but he was in a police cruiser. Could it be Pat McAfee's detective character?

The second occurs after Vince and Goodie dig up Ming, the villain from Season 2 of Tulsa King. His body was buried in Margaret's stable, but — fearing state authorities may start literally digging around when they come to asses their eminent domain prospects — Dwight orders it moved.

They step outside to shovel some fill dirt and hit what appears to be a fossil. It's a tooth of some sort which could be good or bad news for Dwight. After all, no AI data farm is going to be built over dinosaur bones, but digging would happen and the property seems to hold a few secrets.

Tulsa King — An Update On the Plane Crash That Killed Margaret

Running tangent to all of this is the long, slow investigation into what caused a private plane carrying Gov. Cal Thresher and Dwight's lover Margaret to crash. FBI agent Musso shares that the Navy found the wreckage and the black box. However at this point that's all we know.

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This is important because it seems almost certain someone we've met — or will meet — in Season 4 is going to be responsible. The smart money is on Van Heusen as he has means and motive.

Remember, Gov. Thresher was opposed to the AI data farm.

Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 3 Review

Tulsa King continues to move like an Indy car whipping around the racetrack, but this pace is starting to feel comfortable. It's fairly easy to keep up because none of Dwight's business opportunities are very deep. Unlike other Taylor Sheridan shows like Dutton Ranch and Lioness (especially Lioness), you can get distracted watching and still get the gist of what everyone is talking about.

The show is more fun when Dwight is winning. Mitch's horse, Bodhi's wine and Tyson's song all find their way home during Ep. 4. Sure, we're asked to suspend reality over and over again — can you really produce a track or a bottle of fine wine in under a day? — but we signed up for that.

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The biggest issue at this point is we still don't know who the villain is. There are enemies (the governor, Quiet Ray etc ...) but no one truly sinister has emerged to add the sort of darkness a mob drama needs.

This leaves a thin central plot-line to fall back on when some of the more ambitious threads fray. The good news is there's still half a season for redemption.