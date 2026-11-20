The end of Season 4, Episode 6 of Tulsa King was so remarkable that I almost forgot about the other big revelation from this week's drama.

Viewers now know why Cal Thresher and Margaret's private plane crashed at the start of this season.

Season 4 of Tulsa King premiered on Oct. 16. It's expected to last through Dec. 18.

Episode 6 brings Turco to Tulsa and Tyson to Atlanta for a meeting with a hip-hop producer. Viewers also learn who is really after Dwight and why.

Season 5 of Tulsa King has already been picked up for Paramount+.

There seems to be a few unanswered questions about the crash (Dwight Manfredi certainly isn't through with his investigation) but the end of "Racket Club" pushed all of that to the back burner. Spoiler Alert Warning!

After the video I'm going to go deep on what happened during Friday's (Nov. 20) Episode 6 of Tulsa King, starting with a victory lap.

Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 6 Recap

My batting average for Tulsa King (and other Taylor Sheridan franchise) predictions would get me into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but 30 percent is a lousy score in the big picture. That said, I got this one right.

The person behind all of Dwight's problems this year is FBI Agent Musso, and he's using Bill Bevilaqua to do his bidding. Tulsa King hinted at this during Ep. 5 when Musso offered that line about how he wouldn't "trust this prick to water my cactus." Bevilaqua had used that line previously, twice!

The theory was that after Musso kidnapped Kansas City Bill in Season 3, he blackmailed him into driving a wedge between Dwight and Quiet Ray. That's exactly what's happening in Season 4.

The proof comes at the 33-minute mark of Ep. 6 when Bill meets up with Nelson, who shot at Bigfoot and Dwight two weeks ago. Don't feel bad if you didn't pick this up at first — not everyone watches this show frame-by-frame like me.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Tulsa King Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Nelson is killed for not properly disposing of the car used in the shooting. As that's happening, a black SUV driven by Musso pulls up. He and Bevilaqua have a conversation that ends with, "Drive that wedge. Get it done."

It explains everything that's happened, including (I suspect) the plane crash that killed Cal Thresher and Margaret. Musso's motives for tampering with the plane to cause a leak in cabin pressure aren't clear but Tulsa King is running out of suspects now that Bradley Van Heusen looks to be far less ferocious than originally thought.

Tulsa King: Who Is Turco?

Tyson's hip-hop career continues to be window dressing that I'll skip over. Turco's arrival is far more interesting — and terrifying.

Quiet Ray's hitman (played by Robert Davi) is known as an agent of death, and Dwight appears to legitimately fear him. We find out why at a steakhouse. A waiter pours Turco's wine back-handed, which is apparently an insult.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Steve Swisher, Paramount+

After a small fracas (Mitch and Spencer were dining there, too) Turco leaves but waits outside for that waiter. As he's leaving the restaurant, the poor guy is shot in the head.

It turns out that pouring wine backward really is an insult. There are various explanations on the internet, but I liked this one from a former mob boss who says that's how a person who can't be trusted is identified.

Turco is Bartolomeo "Bart" Turco, and his list of aliases are as fearsome as his presence. He visits Dwight at the start of the episode and demands $5,000 a week for Quiet Ray. He also talks about respect, his code and — most pertinent — what happens to those who violate his code.

"Let's work together so there's no friction," he says.

The dude is a menace who is surely getting killed by Christmas. I think Bigfoot will get the honors, but refer back to my prediction batting average.

Tulsa King, Season 4, Episode 6 Review

Episode 6 of Tulsa King felt like a breakthrough. It took awhile, but viewers now know who the real enemy for Season 4 is. It may have been predictable, but it's no less satisfying.

Steve Swisher, Paramount+ Dwight, Bill Bevilaqua, Goodie and Joanne with Bigfoot in Tulsa King

Any scene that involves Kevin Pollak and Frank Grillo (Musso and Bevilaqua) is good television. Their acting holds up the show at times, although Garrett Hedlund, Chris Caldovino, James Russo and Annabella Sciorra are also very strong. The best episodes — like this one — strike a favorable balance.

It's difficult to predict where the show will go next and that's even more compelling. Is Dwight really going to kill an FBI agent? Surely he won't harm the governor. Bradley Van Heusen continues to lurk but his soft-footed pivot casts fresh light on his motivations.

It's all building toward a time-sensitive collision between Dwight, Quiet Ray, Bevilaqua and Musso, with Turco standing by for support. That's an exciting prospect and more than enough reason to continue to look forward to each new episode.