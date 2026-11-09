The holidays have a way of sneaking up on us, and if you're mailing gifts to family and friends this year, you don't want to be the person whose Christmas package arrives in January!

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has released its recommended shipping deadlines for the 2026 holiday season, with different dates depending on where your package is headed and which service you choose.

There's also a little extra holiday cheer coming back this year with the return of USPS Operation Santa. Here's what to know before you start wrapping, packing, and addressing those boxes.

When Do You Need to Mail Christmas Gifts in 2026?

The USPS recommends sending packages by the following dates for expected delivery before Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Shipping within the contiguous U.S. (48 states):

Dec. 17: USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 19: Priority Mail Express

Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories:

Dec. 16: USPS Ground Advantage

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 19: Priority Mail Express

These are the USPS's recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Christmas.

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The Postal Service also recommends checking its holiday shipping calendar for additional deadlines, including those for military addresses.

What Is USPS Operation Santa?

If you'd like to help make somebody else's holiday a little brighter, USPS Operation Santa is back for its 114th year.

The program gives people the opportunity to adopt letters written by children and families and help make their holiday wishes come true. Here's the schedule:

Nov. 16: Letter adoption begins.

Dec. 5: Last day to send letters to Santa.

The program is open to children and families in the continental U.S., Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Letters should be addressed to:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Rd.

North Pole, 88888

"For more than 100 years, USPS Operation Santa has given kindhearted people the opportunity to make dreams come true for thousands of children and their families through simple acts of kindness," USPS Vice President of Marketing Sheila Holman said.