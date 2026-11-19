It's not fair to boil down Ella Langley's CMA Entertainer of the Year win to a single song. Sure, "Choosin' Texas" is at the top of her resume and the other four nominees don't have a song that comes close.

To claim that's the only reason is to imply her record-breaking night was a stroke of luck. That's dismissive to her and her creative team, plus 12 months of hard work and creativity. Big emphasis on the creativity.

Ella Langley won six CMA Awards on Wednesday night. That's a new all-time CMA Awards record.

"Choosin' Texas" has topped the Billboard 100 for a record-setting 28 weeks.

In addition to this song, the 27-year-old had hits with "Weren't for the Wind," "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Be Her."

I go back to August 2025 when thinking about Langley's surge. That's when she announced she was taking a break from Riley Green and Morgan Wallen's respective tours. She was sick, rundown and unable to be fully present.

This was an unbelievably bold decision. Langley is still a bit of a mystery, but back then she was an enigma who'd yet to let fans see her personality. The internet tends to fill in blanks with the worst possible answers when given the opportunity, and this was a big opportunity.

If that happened, it didn't dominate the discourse. Like so many contemporary artists who announce mental health breaks, she was celebrated by her peers and her fans. Her (relative to today) low profile also allowed her to stay under hater radar.

Langley would return to the road in September 2025 and one month later release "Choosin' Texas." We know how the story goes after that.

Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images

Ella Langley's Not-So-Secret Weapon

It's not a stretch to say we're not here if Langley had not met Miranda Lambert at the BMI Awards a few years back. The two-women (plus Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor) wrote "Choosin' Texas" but their relationship runs deeper than that. Is it a friendship? Mentorship? Both?

Lambert once told SiriusXM that it felt like she was looking in a mirror when she was introduced to Langley.

"She's just so feisty and so strong and knows exactly who she is and what she wants, and it really reminded [me of myself]," she said.

A friendship with Miranda Lambert is a gift if you're a rising country singer. Her endorsement is gold and her advice is grounding. Prior to Langley, the "Kerosene" hitmaker was very supportive of Lainey Wilson, who went on to win several Entertainer of the Year trophies.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

A decade ago she wore a Chris Stapleton T-shirt performing at the CMA Awards and pre-show she gushed on him. Guess who had a big night that night?

Lambert is a woman of good taste and deserved influence. Both matter here. I'm not suggesting she intentionally put a finger on the scale to secure Langley a win. Instead I'm noting that the voting public (over 7,000 members, per the CMA) listens when she talks, and she's been talking about Langley for a year.

For Once the Metrics Matter

I've often felt CMA and ACM voters vote with their hearts not their heads, but they proved me wrong in 2026. All five nominees are likable, but singers like Luke Combs and Cody Johnson have done a better job of letting fans get to know them. So too has Lainey Wilson — they've just had more time and it seems to come more naturally.

Perennial nominee Stapleton hasn't dropped new music since the Joe Biden administration, so it was hard to see him besting the other four. Wilson is also between albums.

So, if you're making Who Should Win Entertainer of the Year a math problem, it's got to be Ella Langley. She's so far ahead of the rest (31.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify to 22 million for Combs and 13 million for Johnson) that it'd be rude to not vote for her.

Why Did Ella Langley Win CMA Entertainer of the Year?

Voting for Entertainer of the Year in 2026 had to have been the easiest thing in the world. As much as any year, I'd have loved to have seen the finally tally. It may have been a historic landslide.

Authenticity and a good friend will get you places in this world if you're willing to do work. Something Langley said during her speech for Album of the Year has stuck with me. She talked about taking two years to write Dandelion.

That's forever when you're a new artist trying to take advantage of a moment, so I'll add patience to the list of qualities that got her here.

15 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 15 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes