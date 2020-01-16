Poll: What’s Your Favorite Country Album Cover of All Time?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

There are thousands of country music albums and album covers that are all memorable in their own way. Sometimes, when we buy music, the album cover that accompanies the music can hit us in the feels. Whether it takes you back to a time in your life where the memories are great, or it takes you back to a time where you were in a relationship that might not have worked out, every album cover has its own identity.

My current favorite album cover is the new album coming out from Little Big Town, Nightfall. The picture of the band with the night sky in the background is so epic! I also like Florida Georgia Line's Can't Say I Ain't Country album cover. That was a big album for them, and the artwork was very well put together for what they were trying to portray.

What about you? What is you favorite country album cover of all time?