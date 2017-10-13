Trending:
Brooks & Dunn 2020 Tour
Win a Keith Urban Flyaway
Rascal Flatts Farewell Tour
Most Anticipated Albums of 2020
Caylee Hammack 'Family Tree' Live
Taste of Country
Home
News
Hot Songs
Artists
Trivia
Videos
Risers
Store
Tours
Festivals
INSTAGRAM
Luke Combs Sets 'SNL' Debut
Sterling Whitaker
Maren Morris Is in Third Trimester, Won't Give Up Crop Tops
Subscribe now for our
Newsletter
Subscribe to our Newsletter
LATEST POSTS
Ex-Grammys Head Neil Portnow Accused of Rape in Shocking Claim
Former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan, who was recently placed on leave, brought forth a bombshell claim with many shocking allegations.
Wendy Hermanson
Windy City Smokeout 2020 Announces Fiery Music Lineup
Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and more will entertain a barbecue-eating crowd in Chicago this summer.
Tricia Despres
George Strait, Chris Stapleton To Play Minneapolis Stadium Show
He also added two more Las Vegas shows.
Billy Dukes
Luke Combs Sets 'Saturday Night Live' Debut
He's joining an exclusive club.
Sterling Whitaker
POLL: Who Is Country Music's Most Eligible Bachelor?
Amber says it's a tie!
2020 ACM Awards Drop Two Key Categories
It may be a while before these two categories are brought back.
Billy Dukes
Old Dominion Perform 'One Man Band' on 'Tonight Show'
The group brought their A-game for this performance.
Ryan Reichard
Carrie Underwood's Baby Boy Turns 1 and Seems to Love Cake
Carrie Underwood is one proud mama!
Ryan Reichard
CMT Commits to 50/50 Airplay for Female Artists
It's a huge step forward.
Sterling Whitaker
12 Songs You've Gotta Hear Before the 2020 Grammy Awards
You need to hear these 12 songs before the big night.
Angela Stefano
Miranda Lambert's 'Bluebird' Lyrics Were Inspired by This Poem
The song is all about hope and optimism, while Charles Bukowski's poem is most definitely not.
Billy Dukes
Brad Paisley, Addie Pratt Surprise St. Jude Country Cares Crowd
“She said it in a way that I can’t say it," Paisley said of his co-star.
Billy Dukes
Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has a Brain Tumor
It's a very difficult time for the family.
Sterling Whitaker
Carly Pearce's 10 Best Songs Are Fun and Flirty
Which one is your favorite?
Iesha Mae Thomas
Load More Articles