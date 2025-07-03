Keith Urban is certainly no slouch when it comes to winning awards, but in an interesting twist, he does not display them in his house.

In a new interview, Urban reveals that he mails most of the awards he wins to one single person: His mom.

Urban was a guest on Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa With Kate Ritchie, where they asked him where each physical award that he wins ends up.

To everyone's surprise, he doesn't display them anywhere in any of his and wife Nicole Kidman's homes.

The singer joked at first that his awards go in place of Kidman's awards, saying, "I just shut hers out and put mine there."

Urban then got serious and revealed that almost every award he wins gets mailed out to his mom.

"Over the years, I've sent a lot to my mom up in Queensland [Australia], she's got them on display there, it's really nice," he said.

There is only one exception: His most recent ACM Triple Crown Award.

Urban says, "It's one of the rare ones that I actually put on the piano. I don't have trophies out anywhere, but that one I put on the piano in the middle of the living room."

It's cool to see that after all of these years playing and recording country music, Urban is like the rest of us. He just wants to make his momma proud, and we are quite sure he has done that many times over by now.

Urban has been keeping busy in 2025. He released a new album titled High in September of 2024, and he's spending quite a bit of 2025 on the road on his High and Alive World Tour, which kicked off May 22 with a show in Orange Beach, Ala.

The tour will visit the U.S., Canada and Australia before it wraps on Oct. 17.

