The world’s largest country music and country lifestyle website now has a morning show. Taste of Country Mornings begins on Wednesday morning, March 13, and it’s available wherever you can stream live audio.

Nicole Taylor and Matthew Wood will host Taste of Country Mornings for four hours each day, Monday through Friday. Expect a unique mix of fun conversation, celebrity guests and plenty of great country music from contemporary legends and newcomers.

But there’s more …

Highlights from the show will be available to nearly four million fans on all of Taste of Country’s platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X/Twitter.

“Our Nashville family is growing,” says Doug Montgomery, Townsquare Media Vice President of Country Music Programming and Content.

You very well may recognize Nicole Taylor: She’s one of three triplets in Taylor Red, a social media influencer group with more than 25 million followers. While this is her first taste of hosting a radio show, it’s not her first time on air, or even on Taste of Country.

Throughout 2023, Taylor Red joined Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul for a weekly break to discuss the week’s hottest news stories. Fans grew to love their playful insight and positive spin on what’s hot.

Wood comes to ToC from a highly-rated morning show in St. Cloud, Minnesota. "This is such a unique, amazing opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” he says. “I’m ready to hear stories from the listeners and share my own, too. But mainly, I’m hoping I don’t screw it up."

Taste of Country Mornings is available at Taste of Country and on the Taste of Country app. Fans can also expect to hear them each morning on four Townsquare Media radio stations: KNFM in Odessa-Midland, Texas; KEKB in Grand Junction, Colo.; KIIK in Quad Cities, Iowa; and KCGY in Cheyenne-Laramie, Wy.

The show is a new addition to the Taste of Country radio portfolio, which includes Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul, heard on 133 radio stations nationwide.