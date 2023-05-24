Kid Rock has moved out of his double-wide trailer and into the White House. The country-rap-rocker says it took him 20 years to build it, but video shows construction is nearly complete on his Nashville replica.

Video of Kid Rock's White House began to circulate in 2022, when the singer allowed Fox News' Tucker Carlson to take a tour. Screenshots of that video interview show he adorned the inside with some less-than-humble fixtures. For example, he has a golden toilet, and yes, a golden shower.

You'll find pictures of both below. Our favorite part is how we learned the place is actually real and how Zac Brown is involved.

Dierks Bentley tipped us off to the home's existence when he admitted he recently flew his plane right over top and did a bit of a wing tip to say hello. Per Rock, you can seen seven miles over downtown Nashville from the highest point, something our images capture.

The real White House is 55,000 square feet and holds 16 bedrooms. Kid Rock's White House is just 27,000 square feet, and — per Joe Rogan — has only two bedrooms because the rest of the house is to party in.

Other outlets have said it's actually four bedrooms, but either way, that's a lot of recreational space for a bowling alley and a real big bed that Zac Brown found and traded to Kid Rock for a few signs. That's not all.

Rock told Carlson that Brown also found the brass eagle that sits on the peak of the home's exterior. He had it plated with 24-carat gold, because why not? It's all a big upgrade on the double-wide he plopped down on his land in Alabama and in Nashville. Thanks to Mossy Oak for those pictures.

FoxNews FoxNews loading...

FoxNews FoxNews loading...

FoxNews FoxNews loading...

PICTURES: See Inside Kid Rock's Luxurious Childhood Home Kid Rock has a rough-and-tumble image, but he didn't exactly grow up in humble circumstances. His childhood home was a 5,660-square-foot luxury home in Michigan, situated on 5.5 acres that includes 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5-car garage, along with a partially finished walkout and guest house. There's also a 3 stall horse barn, regulation tennis court and inground pool. The 22-room house was renovated in 2004, and it also has a hot tub and a wet bar.