Sean Hannity has announced that he has made a permanent move to Florida, and pictures of his oceanfront townhouse in Palm Beach show a stunning residence fit for one of Fox News' biggest stars.

The 62-year-old host of Fox News' Hannity program announced in early January that he had made good on his longstanding threat to leave his previous home state of New York and make a full-time move to Florida, where he purchased a stunning $5.3 million townhouse in April of 2021.

“If anybody is listening to this program for any length of time, been threatening now to do this for quite a while,” Hannity said during his iHeartRadio talk show, The Sean Hannity Show, from his new studio in the Sunshine State (quote via The Wrap). “But we are now beginning our first broadcast of my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida.

“I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, goodbye," Hannity added.

According to online property sites, Hannity's 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,813-square-foot townhome in an upscale area of Palm Beach sits inside a gated community just a few miles from the famous Billionaire's Row area. It offers 24-hour security, sweeping views of the ocean from the living room and primary suite, a private pool and patio and access to the beach.

Hannity previously resided in a 10,600-square-foot estate on Long Island, where he produced his talk show from a home studio. Though he apparently no longer resides there full-time, the talk show and television personality has yet to list his New York property for sale, according to Realtor.com.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Sean Hannity's luxurious oceanfront home in Florida, and keep scrolling to see inside Fox News host Bret Baier's stunning homes in both Florida and Washington, D.C.

