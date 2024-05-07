Tom Selleck Hoping to Save ‘Blue Bloods’ After CBS Cancels Beloved Drama

CBS has canceled Blue Bloods after 14 seasons on the air, but in a new interview, series star Tom Selleck says he's still hoping the network will "come to their senses" and keep the beloved drama on the air.

Blue Bloods follows the professional and family dramas of the Reagans, a multi-generational family of police officers and public servants in New York. The show has been a ratings hit and fan favorite for nearly 15 years.

How Does Tom Selleck Feel About Blue Bloods' Cancellation?

"We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast," Selleck points out to CBS News. "We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back."

Selleck has played the role of Reagan family patriarch Frank Reagan since Blue Bloods debuted in 2010, and he says the show is far from out of steam.

"I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," he states. "And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place."

When Did CBS Cancel Blue Bloods?

CBS announced in November of 2023 that Blue Bloods will come to an end after its current Season 14. The network revealed plans for a two-part final season, with the final episodes slated to air in December of 2024.

Why Did CBS Cancel Blue Bloods?

According to Screen Rant, Blue Bloods is still one of CBS' highest-rated shows, even though the program experienced a small decline in ratings between Season 13 and Season 14.

However, the long-running show is probably more expensive to produce than many of the other programming on the network. It films on location in New York, which is more expensive than filming in Los Angeles. On top of that, many of the series' main stars have been on the show from the beginning, which means the cast salaries are likely much larger than for a newer show.

Can Blue Bloods Be Saved?

Fans responded to the news of Blue Bloods' cancellation with a fervent online campaign to save the show, using the hashtag #SaveBlueBloods after each new episode aired. Series stars including Donnie Wahlberg have also publicly voiced support for saving the show.

So far, CBS has not budged on its decision to cancel Blue Bloods.

