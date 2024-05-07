Sean Hannity is taking on a new role in his career. The longtime conservative pundit and Fox News star is hosting a new docudrama titled Outlaws & Lawmen: The West on the Fox Nation streaming service, and Taste of Country readers are getting a sneak peek before the show debuts.

In the exclusive clip below, Hannity narrates the show's first episode, which is set to drop on Wednesday (May 8) via Fox Nation.

The debut episode is dedicated to the story of Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett, the lawman who ended up being the one to bring the legendary outlaw to justice.

Take a look at the debut episode of Outlaws & Lawmen: The West in the clip below:

Hannity will host all four of the upcoming episodes, which promise to "delve into true stories of legendary wild west outlaws and lawmen, exploring law versus crime and hero versus villain, ultimately revealing the rugged path that led to the rise of modern law enforcement."

“As our viewers know, I am a strong supporter of our men and women in law enforcement," Hannity states in a press release, "and I look forward to spotlighting a period of time that is pivotal in their origin.”

Outlaws & Lawmen: The West premieres on Wednesday, with new episodes slated for each Wednesday after that.

