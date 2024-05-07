Sean Hannity Hosting New Fox Docudrama ‘Outlaws & Lawmen: The West’ [Exclusive Preview]
Sean Hannity is taking on a new role in his career. The longtime conservative pundit and Fox News star is hosting a new docudrama titled Outlaws & Lawmen: The West on the Fox Nation streaming service, and Taste of Country readers are getting a sneak peek before the show debuts.
In the exclusive clip below, Hannity narrates the show's first episode, which is set to drop on Wednesday (May 8) via Fox Nation.
The debut episode is dedicated to the story of Billy the Kid and Pat Garrett, the lawman who ended up being the one to bring the legendary outlaw to justice.
Take a look at the debut episode of Outlaws & Lawmen: The West in the clip below:
Hannity will host all four of the upcoming episodes, which promise to "delve into true stories of legendary wild west outlaws and lawmen, exploring law versus crime and hero versus villain, ultimately revealing the rugged path that led to the rise of modern law enforcement."
Shop Cool Country Merch at the Taste of Country Store!
“As our viewers know, I am a strong supporter of our men and women in law enforcement," Hannity states in a press release, "and I look forward to spotlighting a period of time that is pivotal in their origin.”
Outlaws & Lawmen: The West premieres on Wednesday, with new episodes slated for each Wednesday after that.
PICTURES: See Inside Sean Hannity's Staggering $13.75 Million Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Sean Hannity's Stunning Palm Beach Townhouse
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Lou Dobbs' $3.1 Million Florida Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Fox News Anchor Bret Baier's $16.5 Million Florida Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Bret Baier's Staggering $32 Million Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Tucker Carlson's Lavish Florida Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Fox News Host Jesse Watters' Stunning New Jersey Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Fox News Host Jesse Watters' $1.65 Million Beach House
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker