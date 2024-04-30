Who’s Left On ‘American Idol’? Season 22 Top 7 Contestants

Three contestants were eliminated on American Idol this week. Here's who's left for Season 22 of the ABC reality show.

On Sunday (April 28), Kayko and Mia Matthews were sent home. That trimmed the finalists to eight, which is typically when the most intense part of the competition begins. On Monday (April 29) Kaibrienne was sent home when Katy Perry decided to save McKenna Faith Breinholt instead. That leaves us with the Top 2 for Season 22.

It's a diverse group of newcomers, stage veterans and styles.

Related: 10 Things American Idol Doesn't Want You to Know

Who's Left On American Idol?

Country music is well represented among the remaining singers on American Idol. Triston Harper and Will Moseley are two remaining finalists who've leaned hard into the genre, but many of the rest show promise.

It's hard to identify a favorite this year, but Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell certainly has family name recognition. Abi Carter is called a piano virtuoso, and sometimes (but certainly not always) that gets a singer to the finals.

As always, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry (who recently announced she'll be leaving the show) and Lionel Richie are judges for American Idol. Their feedback shapes public opinion of each performer's time on the show, although sometimes a fan base may step up for a singer they think is being picked on.

This list of remaining contestants will be updated with each elimination. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 22 Who is left on American Idol ? Here are the remaining American Idol contestants from Season 22, starting with the Top 14. This list was updated to reflect the Top 7 finalists. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes