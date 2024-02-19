10 Things ‘American Idol’ Doesn’t Want You to Know

Iam Tongi won Season 21 of American Idol but the young pop-folk singer was not the show's big winner.

In fact, it's been a very long time since the contestant with the most votes became a "star." Until very recently, the last 10 winners had as many hit songs as you do, but at least they got paid, right?

Right?

The payout is No. 3 on this list of 10 things American Idol secrets they probably don't want you to know. Also featured below are scripting accusations, judge salaries, the truth about song choice and a pattern of tragedy that just can't be ignored.

Idol's rival The Voice has been criticized for not supporting finalists and winners post-show, but ever since Phillip Phillips won in 2012, success for American Idol winners has been elusive.

A few finalists have done very well, which strengthens an argument that it's better to finish in second or third than it is to go all the way. But there's no bigger systematic failure than what happened to Season 18's winner: A once promising rising star was left with a huge debt to pay.

Scroll down to read all 10 secrets that American Idol doesn't want you to know. Sources for each point are included.

