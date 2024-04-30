Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell is competing on Season 22 of American Idol, and the young singer looks just like her memaw in the early days of her career.

In addition to an incredible singing voice and knack for songwriting, Russell shares a resemblance to the country legend. Both have striking blue eyes that immediately draw an audience in, not to mention they share similar warm smiles. The likeness is so uncanny, it feels like Russell could very well serve as this generation's Lynn.

Who Is Emmy Russell on American Idol?

The 25-year-old singer is the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn and the daughter of Patsy Lynn Russell.

While auditioning for American Idol, Russell spoke about the pressure put on her because of her musical legacy. She wants to follow in her memaw's footsteps, but she wants to do it her way, using her own voice.

"I think there's a reason why I am a little timid, and I think it's because I wanna own my voice," she said at the time. "That's why I wanna challenge myself and come out here."

This season she has worked hard to push through her heritage and the weight that comes with it. It's pushed her all the way to the Top 7 going into the next episode on Sunday (May 5).

Emmy Russell Sings a Tribute to Loretta Lynn on American Idol

The Idol hopeful leaned into her country music lineage and opted to honor her grandmother by singing Lynn's deeply personal song "Coal Miner's Daughter." Russell sat at the piano and sang her heart out, winning over the audience. It was a beautiful tribute that left her mother Patsy in tears.

