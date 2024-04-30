Mandisa’s Father Has a Theory About ‘American Idol’ Singer’s Cause of Death

Mandisa's father has shared new details and a theory about what could have led to the former American Idol singer's death.

John Hundley spoke to news outlets after Saturday's celebration of life. He opened up about a box of cards and letters his 47-year-old daughter had held on to and said he did not think her death was the result of self-harm.

Mandisa (real named: Mandisa Hundley) was found dead at her home in Nashville on April 18.

Police say they're still investigating but haven't found anything that indicates foul play.

After finishing ninth on American Idol in 2006, Mandisa would enjoy a successful career as a contemporary Christian artist.

The Tennessean shares that the autopsy will take 60 to 90 days. John Hundley says his daughter's body was found on the floor on the other side of the room as her phone, so she couldn't have called for help.

"She told me some time ago that she had gotten COVID-19," he tells WKRN-TV in Nashville, "and she had been weak trying to get over that, but she was trying to press through."

The Christian Post quotes him describing a more detailed picture of the scene. During the celebration of life, he said:

"Mandisa fell down in her bedroom. They found her on the floor. If you look from the rear of her bed, she was laying on the left side. It’s clear that's where she was laying, there was a couple of big rugs there and some clothes. On the right side of the bed, front, was this nightstand. I found her phone on the right side of the bed. There was no way for Mandisa to get around the bed, go out there and get a phone to call for help."

American Idol Honors Mandisa

During Monday's episode of American Idol, three popular Christian singers with ties to American Idol took the stage to sing "Shackles (Praise You)" by Mary Mary. Mandisa performed that song on the show previously.

"Instead of going out with all sadness, there's something we're celebrating here, and to a life well lived," Danny Gokey told ET. He was joined by Colton Dixon and Melinda Doolittle.

MELINDA DOOLITTLE, DANNY GOKEY perform for Mandisa on American Idol Disney Via Getty Images loading...

