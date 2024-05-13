Lainey Wilson just surprised fans with a country-rock song that's easy to imagine kickstarting shows this summer. Fans overwhelmingly approve of "Hang Tight Honey," a very Lainey kind of love song.

"Hang Tight Honey" is Wilson's first radio single from Whirlwind, her new album due Aug. 23.

Her Country's Cool Again Tour begins on May 31.

On Thursday, Wilson is up for Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards in Texas.

Driver Williams, Jason Nix and Paul Sikes helped Wilson write "Hang Tight Honey," but the lyrics (see below) feel pulled from her personal life. The first verse tells of a life on the road, singing songs for people. Then she brings it home, literally.

The chorus goes: "But baby I miss your blue-collar kiss / Just one more day to get through / Hang tight honey got a pocket full of money / And I'm headed straight home to you."

"Hang Tight Honey" is Wilson's most aggressive radio single to date, and her first that refers to her personal love story. While she's cut up-tempo songs on her previous records, only "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" has been promoted at country radio.

YouTube YouTube loading...

This new song is more of a musical instrument showcase than much of what's on radio. An exciting guitar solo bridges the final two choruses as the rhythm section drives the tempo. "Hang Tight Honey" is produced by Jay Joyce, a man known for creating innovative but still commercial-ready sounds for Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and more.

Fans are showing Wilson a lot of love, with some just appreciating her new direction and others comparing her vocals to Dolly Parton. A look through YouTube and Twitter found but one dissenting vote in the first 12 hours

YouTube YouTube loading...

This is the second new song from Wilson's upcoming Whirlwind album, following "Country's Cool Again."

Lainey Wilson, "Hang Tight Honey" Lyrics:

I got a bus 'fore I got a house 'cause / That's what dreams make you do / Hittin' them neon honky-tonks / To play a two-step or two / Two hundred days to a hundred towns / Bringing boots to a sawdust floor / While this six-string calls my name baby / I'll be missing yours.

Chorus:

Hang tight honey I'm a white line running / Down a dream on a long-lost highway / Me and this band playing one-night stands / For some fans getting straight up sideways / But baby I miss your blue-collar kiss / Just one more day to get through / Hang tight honey got a pocket full of money / And I'm headed straight home to you.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Yeah you can't hold me and I can't hold you / From two time zones away / When you're clocking out yeah I'm clocking in / Getting ready to hit the stage / Just know they're singing along to all them songs I wrote about you / And I'll be saving all my loving for you come Sunday afternoon.

Repeat Chorus

I'm comin' home to you baby / Hang tight honey / Every good run comes to an end / Hang tight honey / 'Til I'm in your arms again.

Repeat Chorus