Lainey Wilson just stamped her 2024 tour calendar with 35 new dates in the United States and Canada. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer's headlining tour will begin in May in Nashville and wrap with a hometown show in Monroe, La.

Tickets for the Country's Cool Again Tour go on sale on Oct. 27, with a few exceptions marked below.

Zach Top will open nearly all dates, with Ian Munsick and Jackson Dean splitting the direct support role.

Wilson is the most nominated artist at the 2023 CMA Awards. Her nine nominations include one for Entertainer of the Year.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights earlier this year, Wilson admitted that 2024 and the beginning of 2025 are scheduled, but it's not clear if this means new music. Bell Bottom Country is her latest album (2022). It's produced a pair of No. 1 hits and received considerable industry awards and accolades.

Wilson's 2024 tour plans do leave some time for a personal life. The list of dates includes a full month off in July, although it's possible those weekends will be filled with to-be-announced festival shows or more Country's Cool Again Tour dates.

Perhaps she knows something we don't and will be filming the remainder of Yellowstone next summer?

Maybe her boyfriend Duck Hodges proposed and she's holding space for a wedding celebration?

The 2024 Country's Cool Again Tour will stretch across the United States and feature three shows in Canada. There is only one other non-tour stop on her 2024 calendar. In March she's set to play a casino in Oklahoma.

Lainey Wilson's 2024 Country's Cool Again Tour Dates:

May 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 14 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion

June 20 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview stage at SPAC

June 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

June 28 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 22 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

Aug. 23 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Sept. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 15 — Missoula, Mont. @ University of Montana - Adams Center

Sept. 19 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (On Sale Nov. 3)

Sept. 20 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 26 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre (On Sale Dec. 1)

Sept. 28 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (On Sale Nov. 17)

Oct. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

Oct. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 24 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Oct. 25 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Nov. 1 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Nov. 2 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Nov. 3 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 7 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Nov. 8 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center (On Sale Nov. 17)

Nov. 15 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center

