Lainey Wilson Reveals 2024 Country’s Cool Again Tour Dates
Lainey Wilson just stamped her 2024 tour calendar with 35 new dates in the United States and Canada. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer's headlining tour will begin in May in Nashville and wrap with a hometown show in Monroe, La.
- Tickets for the Country's Cool Again Tour go on sale on Oct. 27, with a few exceptions marked below.
- Zach Top will open nearly all dates, with Ian Munsick and Jackson Dean splitting the direct support role.
- Wilson is the most nominated artist at the 2023 CMA Awards. Her nine nominations include one for Entertainer of the Year.
Talking to Taste of Country Nights earlier this year, Wilson admitted that 2024 and the beginning of 2025 are scheduled, but it's not clear if this means new music. Bell Bottom Country is her latest album (2022). It's produced a pair of No. 1 hits and received considerable industry awards and accolades.
Wilson's 2024 tour plans do leave some time for a personal life. The list of dates includes a full month off in July, although it's possible those weekends will be filled with to-be-announced festival shows or more Country's Cool Again Tour dates.
Perhaps she knows something we don't and will be filming the remainder of Yellowstone next summer?
Maybe her boyfriend Duck Hodges proposed and she's holding space for a wedding celebration?
The 2024 Country's Cool Again Tour will stretch across the United States and feature three shows in Canada. There is only one other non-tour stop on her 2024 calendar. In March she's set to play a casino in Oklahoma.
Lainey Wilson's 2024 Country's Cool Again Tour Dates:
May 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 14 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion
June 20 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview stage at SPAC
June 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
June 28 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 8 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 10 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 22 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
Aug. 23 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 — Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
Sept. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Sept. 15 — Missoula, Mont. @ University of Montana - Adams Center
Sept. 19 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center (On Sale Nov. 3)
Sept. 20 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 26 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 27 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre (On Sale Dec. 1)
Sept. 28 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (On Sale Nov. 17)
Oct. 10 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
Oct. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 19 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 24 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
Oct. 25 — Oshawa, Ont. Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre
Oct. 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Nov. 1 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Nov. 2 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Nov. 3 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Nov. 7 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Nov. 8 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center (On Sale Nov. 17)
Nov. 15 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center
