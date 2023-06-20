The top country songs of 2023 are rooted in tradition, but they're not necessarily growing there. You'll hear a few pop influences across this playlist, but for the most part, it's a list of hits that could have worked in any generation.

At least one did work in another generation. Luke Combs makes this list of the year's best country songs with a cover of "Fast Car," Tracy Chapman's hit from 1988. Fans demanded radio airplay for the song, and they've supported it as it rises to the top of the charts.

Could the same soon be true for Jelly Roll's song on this list?

One love song, three heartbreakers and one perfect circle-of-life lyric help round out this yearly list of country music's best songs. It will evolve as the year continues, with a final list published in December featuring 23 of the best country songs from 2023.

