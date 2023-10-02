Music City will once agin be rocking on New Year's Eve. Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to perform at Nashville's Big Bash to help ring in 2024, with more acts yet to be announced.

In its third year, New Year's Eve: Nashville's Big Bash aims to kick off the new year country style. Thousands of country music fans flock to downtown Nashville to see their favorite artists perform live as they kiss the old year goodbye and welcome in a new one.

The annual celebration features several top-notch performances from the event's main stage at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, with dozens more happening across the city. Similar to New York City's famous ball drop, Music City drops a music note during the final countdown.

“Building on what we have established over the last two years by focusing on our artists, the fans and the vibrancy of downtown Nashville, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be our most exciting yet," says executive producer Robert Deaton. "We will celebrate 50 years of the iconic Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the skyrocketing Lainey Wilson and country music superstar Thomas Rhett, with over a dozen artists and special guests still to be announced."

Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn and Miranda Lambert are just a few of the artists who have taken the stage in years past.

Fans can tune in to CBS on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 7:30PM ET to catch the show. New Year's Eve: Nashville's Big Bash will also stream on Paramount+.