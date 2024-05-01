Loretta Lynn's son Ernest Ray isn't doing well, so the family is turning to God. The 69-year-old is back in the hospital as he battles various kidney problems.

Ernest Ray is Loretta Lynn's fourth child (of six) and second son.

His wife, Crystal, has been sharing updates on Facebook.

Previously she revealed he was in need of a new kidney.

Ernest Ray or "Ernie" re-entered the hospital on Tuesday night (April 30) after a week of being in and out of a facility. Without going into detail, Crystal shares that more issues have presented themselves, so doctors are planning an exploratory procedure for Wednesday (May 1).

"I'm scared," she writes. "His family is scared. We can't lose him."

Public awareness of Ernie's kidney problems goes back several months, to a surgery needed after the organ failed. On Jan. 29, Crystal spoke with hope in telling her social media followers he'd made a major improvement.

On April 3 she talked about the importance of a new kidney and upcoming appointment. "I want to see my baby happy again," she shared.

The newest post is part update, part prayer request and part manifestation of a positive outcome. As she lists several fears the family has about what's to come, she praises the power of prayer.

"To think that we or the doctors can handle these issues alone would be foolish and frankly, I wouldn’t dream of going through this process or this life without God at our side at all times."

Crystal then works to speak into existence her husband's good health and happiness.

"I also declare that after this is concluded," she says, "that Ernie will be approved for and receive a successful kidney transplant and live a life full of love, happiness, and excellent health for many more years to come!"

Ernie and Crystal are also uncle and aunt to Emmy Russell, a Top 10 finalist on the current season of American Idol. Amid updates about her husband, Crystal has shown tremendous support for her niece.

The couple also have a daughter named Tayla Lynn who is a popular country singer.

