Country Music’s Most Volatile Marriages — No. 6 Is Just CRAZY!

Country music is all about three chords and the truth, and sometimes the truth isn't pretty. Some of your favorite country stars have lived the heartache they sing about in their songs through very volatile marriages, and some of them have even splashed across the headlines.

Contentious marriages are the stuff of country legend at times. Do you know which all-time country music icon's wife sewed him into a sheet and beat him with a broomstick?

Drugs, alcohol and infidelity played a large role in some of country music's most volatile marriages. One country star claimed her equally famous spouse chased her around the house with a shotgun, while another alleged that her country singer husband threatened to bite her nose off in a heated argument.

Even those extreme stories don't take the cake, though; one country star's wife actually shot him and nearly killed him — and let's face it, that's when it's time to admit the honeymoon is over.

RELATED: Country Stars Who've Been Married the Most Times

Read on to see which country stars have had the most volatile marriages over the decades.

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.

Country Music's Most Volatile Marriages Country music is all about three chords and the truth, and sometimes the truth isn't pretty. Read on to see which country stars have had the most volatile marriages over the decades. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Country Music's 14 Shortest Marriages See country music's shortest marriages, including one that only last four days! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

8 Unlikely Country Music Marriages + the Wild Love Stories Behind Them These marriages are so crazy they're worth their own country song!

From the little boy who called his shot, to the cop who stole the superstar's heart, here are eight of country music's most unlikely marriages. If there's a lesson to learn, it's that no dream is too big. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes