Loretta Lynn’s story is one of the most celebrated in the history of American music and her songs are some of the most memorable. These are her Top 20.

The Country Music Hall of Famer arrived on the scene with an independent recording of "I’m a Honky Girl" in 1960. After a move to Decca Records with producer Owen Bradley, Lynn would rise to the top of country music at the forefront of the women’s liberation movement. This list represents the best of those songs that inspired women and told Lynn's own story, and those which have secured a place in country music history.

Encompassing her entire career — from her 2021 album Still Woman Enough, which was the last she released during her lifetime, to the controversial story of "The Pill" and her award winning duets with Conway Twitty — these are the Top 20 Loretta Lynn songs.

The list was made up of sales and radio success, cultural impact, influence on the next generation and good old fashion fan and critic opinion. Is there a song you think belongs? Share your favorite Loretta Lynn song in the comments section below, especially if you can attach a personal story to some of her top songs. Lynn is a legend, one of the greatest country artists of either gender to be played on country radio.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Lynn died at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. That day, her family issued a statement saying that she "passed away peacefully" in her sleep. Her music will live on forever.